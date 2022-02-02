Why Won’t Pamela Anderson Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’?

(Spoilers from Hulu’s Pam & Tommy will be found below.)

Pam & Tommy is a gloriously decadent show that takes viewers back to the days of the fledgling Internet. The show even depicts then-spouses Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee using the Internet for the very first time while they attempt to ascertain how the heck people are watching their stolen sex tape. Jilted home-repair contractor Rand Gauthier did a truly despicable thing while attempting to settle the score with Tommy, and Pamela got caught in the crossfire.

It’s no wonder that Pam — who found herself positioned quite differently in the public eye compared to her rock ‘n’ roll husband — doesn’t feel like watching the show. Pam’s circle confirmed that she did not co-sign (and wasn’t involved with the making of) this limited series, which is based upon the Rolling Stone article by Amanda Chicago Lewis. According to Us Weekly, an Anderson friend confirmed that she “won’t be watching.”

Further, here’s what another Anderson pal told The Sun:

“Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never. She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”

Another addition to the friend pile: Courtney Love posted a now-deleted Facebook entry about how the series is “further causing” Anderson to relive a time that she’d rather forget, which has caused her “complex trauma.” Further to that point, star Lily James told Net-a-Porter that she hoped to receive a blessing from Pam on the show, but that didn’t happen, even though “I was really hopeful that she would be involved… My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ premieres with three episodes on Feb 3.

(Via Us Weekly, The Sun, USA Today & Net-a-Porter)