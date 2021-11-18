Sebastian Stan’s so-called “Sunday workout” paid off in spades, it seems. We’re finally getting to see him in action as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee alongside Lily James’ Pamela Anderson in the first trailer for Hulu’s Pam and Tommy limited series. Granted, the preview pictures that we’ve seen already are pretty great, but still images didn’t quite breathe as much life into the doomed couple as this first trailer does. Hot damn, these two really went to town to portray their tabloid-esque escapades, which culminated in the theft and release of their, uh, adult oriented “home movie.”

That little ditty got released into the wild by a disgruntled electrician, Rand Gauthier, who was all upset about a contracting bill, as portrayed by a beardless Seth Rogen. And oh boy, did he ever get the party-in-the-back vibe going with that mullet, a hairstyle that’s shared by Nick Offerman’s porn-producing Milton Berle (a.k.a., “Uncle Miltie”) as they begin their stealthy distribution scheme. Those inner workings are discovered by Pam and Tommy at about the same time that the general public became aware.

The limited series — and thank goodness this won’t simply be a feature length film — co-stars Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Sure, this project looks like the ideal bingewatch, but some patience will be necessary because Hulu will release the first three episodes in one chunk and go from there. From the looks of this glorious trailer, it’ll be worth the wait.

Pam and Tommy will debut on Feb. 2, 2022.