Trump Blasted ‘Parasite’ For Winning Best Picture (And Called Brad Pitt A ‘Little Wise Guy’)

Parasite’s sweep at this year’s Oscars was historic, making the first time in its 92 years history that the storied awards body has gifted a foreign-language film its top prize. The result has been a box office bump for Bong Joon-ho’s satirical class drama, with it all but poised to become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film in American history. But there’s one person not impressed: Donald Trump.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” he rhetorically asked his followers seconds after blasting the press, apropos of nothing. The crowd dutifully booed as the president soldiered on. “’And the winner is…a movie from South Korea!’ What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that they give them the best movie of the year?”

Had Trump seen Parasite? He had not. “Was it good? I don’t know.” After making latently xenophobic comments, he then suggested they should have awarded the trophy to an 80-year old American movie featuring happy slaves on a Civil War-era plantation. “Can we get Gone with the Wind back please?”

Trump also had a few choice words for Brad Pitt, who, while winning his Best Supporting Actor Oscar, belittled Senate Republicans for denying witnesses appear at the hearings after Trump was impeached by the House. “I was never a big fan of his,” Trump claimed before repeatedly calling the 5’11” actor a “little wise guy.” Then the president’s supporters booed Cliff Booth.

Parasite being a quite popular film, especially on certain parts of social media, Trump’s diss was met in kind, including from the film’s American distributor.

Others also pointed out Trump’s antipathy towards reading.

Trump preferring Gone with the Wind over a movie about non-white non-Americans did not go un-noticed.

Others pointed out that the crowd cheered Gone with the Wind but, when Trump name-dropped Billy Wilder’s Sunset Blvd. — about a deranged has-been narcissist obsessed with past glories — they remained silent.

In any case, if Parasite needed another box office bump, maybe this will do it.

