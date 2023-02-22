It’s still early, but don’t be surprised if Past Lives ends up on our Best Movies of 2023 list. The A24 drama, which stars Greta Lee (so good on Russian Doll) as Nora and Teo Yoo as Hae Sung, is described as “a love story — indeed, several — told across three moments in time.” The Celine Song-directed film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim. Vox called it “miraculous,” while Vanity Fair praised it for being “a dreamy, gently heartbreaking film” and a “note-perfect directorial debut.”

You can see what all the fuss is about in the trailer above. Here’s more:

A budding childhood romance between Nora and Hae Sung, classmates at a primary school in Seoul, ends abruptly when Nora’s family emigrates to Canada. Twelve years later, Nora, now a playwriting student in New York, notices that Hae Sung’s been searching social media for her. They reconnect online, begin talking frequently, and even imagine a reunion. But another dozen years pass before they finally meet over a few fateful days during his visit to New York. Although their lives have changed dramatically, they remain bound by a wistful connection.

Past Lives comes out later this year, along with fellow A24 films Beau Is Afraid, MaXXXine, and Showing Up.