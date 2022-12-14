This week there was more shocking news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, this time involving shows that were unceremoniously cancelled over at their streamer, HBO Max. It came a week after last week’s shocking Warner Bros. Discovery news, namely that the DCEU is in such a mess that the third Wonder Woman outing was probably not happening. There was some speculation about how much that had to do with series director Patty Jenkins, whose latest pitch had been rejected. Some put the blame on Jenkins, but now she’s pushing back, while offering updates on another of her simmering projects.

Let’s tackle Wonder Woman 3 first, and, as Jenkins put I, the “attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread.” That, she said, “is simply not true.” She said she “never walked away” and that she “was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

However, there is a silver lining: That Star Wars film she was working on a while back that seemed to be dead? It only seemed to die because she moved over to Wonder Woman 3. And now that that’s on hold or whatever it is, she’s back on that one.

“I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further,” Jenkins wrote. “When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agree.” They said they even made a “new deal” with her, and that it’s back in “active production” again. Still, she writes, “I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

Since the third Star Wars trilogy wrapped with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the franchise has moved largely online, with little hope for future movies. That’s begun to change over the last few months, with Taika Waititi working on his own, though it’s unclear when that will get off the ground. Still, cautious optimism!