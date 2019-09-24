It’s been three days since I watched Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and I’m still laughing at some of the jokes. Zach Galifianakis to Matthew McConaughey: “Alright, alright, alright. Sorry, I was just reading the box office returns for your last three movies.” Zach Galifianakis to Chance the Rapper: “You’re friends with Kanye West… That’s the joke.” Zach Galifianakis to Hailee Steinfeld: “You were in Pitch Perfect 2 and 3. Do you ever wish you had been in the good one?” So, basically everything Galifianakis says in his sit-down celebrity interviews, including asking Paul Rudd about his “Jewishness.”

Netflix released a “sorta uncut extended interview” with the Ant-Man star, who, despite Galifianakis’ insistence that he’s forgettable, gave one of the movie’s most memorable “performances.” “Which do you prefer, being in Marvel movies or being in stuff that nobody’s ever heard of?” was one question. Another: “What advice would you give to a young actor who wants to hide his Jewishness?” leading to this perfect moment.

I wonder what he thinks of the Uncut Gems trailer.

Rudd also jokingly admitted that he “f*cked my way to the top,” but only “to the top of the C-list,” Galifianakis fired back. There’s also a funny bit about Greeks eating yogurts and f*cking goats, which is tough to explain, so just watch the video above. And be sure to check out Between Two Ferns: The Movie, if only for the closing-credits blooper reel.

(Via Netflix)