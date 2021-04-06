Despite — or is it because of? — not traveling further than 30 miles away from my apartment since March 2020, I feel like I’ve aged 10 years in the past year. I look it, too. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd continues to look as youthful as he did 20 years ago. What a jerk.

The Ant-Man star was born 52 years today, on April 6, 1969, in Passaic, New Jersey. (The number one song in the country: “Dizzy” by Tommy Roe. The number one movie: Goodbye, Columbus. The number one Oscar winner also born in April 1969: Renée Zellweger.) To celebrate, Mark Ruffalo wished his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star a happy birthday — and revealed the secret to Rudd’s Holy Grail-like magic.

“Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?” Ruffalo wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of Rudd wearing his Ant-Man costume and Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. I don’t know about you, but I’m fine with Rudd using the Infinity Stones to mess with the fabric of time, as long as he keeps showing the Mac and Me clip on Conan (he’s running out of time).

Breckin Meyer previously gave another explanation for the Clueless actor’s lack of noticeable aging. “On the set of Clueless, they would come and they would get us like 20 minutes before set,” he said. “On Paul’s trailer, they would knock like an hour beforehand because he had to finish sucking the lifeblood out of the babies he takes in order to maintain [his youth], and then he was camera-ready.” It’s either that, or moisturizer.

(Via Mark Ruffalo/Instagram)