Pedro Pascal And Vanessa Kirby’s ‘Sexy’ Chemistry Is Making People Very Excited For ‘The Fantastic Four’

Much of the marketing campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine — and pretty much all the other Deadpool movies, too — revolved around the fake antagonistic relationship between stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It was fun(-ish) while it lasted, but enough with the semi-ironic bromance: the people want genuine chemistry between Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, and Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby are here to provide it.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars, who play Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, respectively, did their best Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain impression. Kirby called Pascal “sexy,” and they later held hands on stage (possibly to help him manage his anxiety).

Marvel movies are frequently romantically limp affairs, but that does not appear to be the case here (even if Reed isn’t always the greatest husband to Sue). “i can hear ever single thought vanessa kirby is having about pedro pascal in this video girl get it together,” one user wrote on X about the footage of them together, while another added, “No really, find someone who looks at you the way Vanessa Kirby looks at Pedro Pascal!”

Here’s more:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which also stars Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.

