Much of the marketing campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine — and pretty much all the other Deadpool movies, too — revolved around the fake antagonistic relationship between stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It was fun(-ish) while it lasted, but enough with the semi-ironic bromance: the people want genuine chemistry between Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, and Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby are here to provide it.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars, who play Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, respectively, did their best Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain impression. Kirby called Pascal “sexy,” and they later held hands on stage (possibly to help him manage his anxiety).

Marvel movies are frequently romantically limp affairs, but that does not appear to be the case here (even if Reed isn’t always the greatest husband to Sue). “i can hear ever single thought vanessa kirby is having about pedro pascal in this video girl get it together,” one user wrote on X about the footage of them together, while another added, “No really, find someone who looks at you the way Vanessa Kirby looks at Pedro Pascal!”

Here’s more:

vanessa kirby and pedro pascal literally cannot stop looking at each other like this pic.twitter.com/Y6HDA9VaIo — vanoo storm era (@cedarstacks) July 28, 2024

Okay Marvel has me in the bag for at least the Fantastic Four movie. Everything else they’re going to have to earn. https://t.co/GbMYcg6pyE — KALE: An American Saga Chapter 1 (@Moviekale) July 29, 2024

not vanessa getting pedro literally blushing, giggling and kicking his feet…😭

pic.twitter.com/rrdQb63dUn — dee (@everpascal) July 28, 2024

she won’t even have to do any acting https://t.co/Uf0R2aVJwi — e🐅 (@divineysl) July 28, 2024

this clip sold me on whatever they have planned. Downey’s back? yeah sure ok just give me 5+ movies of these two https://t.co/JD2b3viAsA — mattking1312 (@mattking23) July 28, 2024

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which also stars Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.