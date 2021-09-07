It’s not often that something involved with legendary Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman breaks the internet, but that’s what happened over Labor Day weekend. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac were at the Venice Film Festival, there for their HBO miniseries remake of Scenes from a Marriage, Bergman’s classic about a couple slowly, over several years, unraveling. And a moment on the red carpet was so charged, so intense, so hot that people could not take it.

I wish I had words for this but I really do not pic.twitter.com/xJVzOJJCeh — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 4, 2021

Video surfaced of the two posing for photographers as they promoted a show about two people who gradually realized their marriage was a mistake. He rests his hand on her shoulder. His eyes catch her bicep. He gently kisses it. She pushes him away. Eventually she clasps his face with both hands and they laugh it off. And it’s all in sexy slo-mo.

Mind you, the two go way back. They met at Julliard at have remained friends ever since. They’ve acted together before; they played husband and wife in the 2014 drama A Most Violent Year. They’ve also both played villains in X-Men movies. They’re also both married, to other people.

Still, the moment left social media hot and bothered.

Oh my sweet lord.💃👀 https://t.co/eW0XDbNywv — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) September 5, 2021

If a man ain't looking at me like I'm edible — https://t.co/t1u3WQXiWc — Pfizer Halliwell Vaughn – Eldest Charmed One🧙🏽‍♀ (@ebonielon) September 5, 2021

what's my own name i forgot https://t.co/PNM8vaMUuF — alexis nedd – DON’T HATE THE PLAYER out now 🎮 💙 (@alexisthenedd) September 4, 2021

I have many theories about why this is so sexy, but one is the sudden onset of laser-focused attention in the middle of a chaotic environment. https://t.co/uVq23S5BP2 — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Doing Great (@lindaholmes) September 5, 2021

If a man did this to me I would simply die https://t.co/wBH30X78ya — Lakan #OustDuterte (@jacques_lakan) September 6, 2021

I refuse to do any more carpets that do not have this energy. https://t.co/Tkr78SQDAh — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 5, 2021

This is incredibly hot https://t.co/z9xmjGqAzd — big relly (@awkward_duck) September 5, 2021

if someone looked at me like this i'd fold like a fucking lawn chair https://t.co/VUTRqwC9ZK — 🂱 (@dougdimmadome21) September 5, 2021

Scenes from a Marriage updates Bergman’s original, which aired as a miniseries in Sweden in 1973 and was cut into a lengthy movie for America. It starred frequent Bergman collaborators Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. It’s not clear how closely the revamp will follow the original, but if so, America is in for quite a ride. You can find out when it kicks off its five-episode run on September 12.

(Via Esquire)