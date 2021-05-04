For her directorial debut, Natalie Morales made an R-rated sex comedy. But Plan B isn’t your “typical teen quest movie,” as the Parks and Recreation star explained to EW. Instead of following a white dude as he’s trying to get laid (there’s no 3 Doors Down on the soundtrack), it’s about “two girls who live in South Dakota, and they’re not rich and they’re not white, and one of them loses their virginity and they have to get their asses across the state to the one Planned Parenthood that is open to get the Plan B pill.”

Plan B stars Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) and Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf), who Morales praised as having an instant connection — even though their pandemic-era chemistry test was over Zoom. “You know when you watch Fleabag and the Hot Priest? And you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s chemistry, I’ve just never seen chemistry before’? I was looking for something close to that,” she said. “I mean, without the romance or the sexual energy. I needed people that jump off the screen when they’re together.”

Based on the trailer above, she found the right leads. Here’s the official plot summary:

After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America’s heartland.

Plan B, which was written by Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy and produced by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald along with Dina Hillier, premieres on May 28 on Hulu.