Just days after Apple became the first streaming service to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, the company just secured a $100m deal to purchase the highly-anticipated Project Artemis.

The movie will be directed by actor and director Jason Bateman, according to Deadline. Marvel royalty Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson (Captain America and Black Widdow, respectively) have signed on to reunite on screen for the first time since their Avengers stint. Evans took to Twitter to express his excitement.

The movie details are sparse, but it is expected to be about the space race, with a screenplay from Rose Gilroy, daughter of Nightcrawler screenwriter Dan Gilroy and actress Rene Russo.

The deal is pretty massive, after years of streaming movies being nominated for big-time awards, CODA finally won the Academy Award for Best Picture, so now it seems that every streaming service is racing to create the next big picture– Apple already purchased Argyle, the upcoming spy movie featuring an all-star cast of Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and more.

Bateman also directed the upcoming half of the final season of Netflix’s smash show Ozark, which is slated to release next month. Evans already has one space adventure in the works this year, as he is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s upcoming Lightyear. To Infinity And Beyond, indeed.

