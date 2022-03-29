(Spoilers from Netflix’s Ozark will be found below.)

Ozark recently gave viewers a teaser full of an angry Ruth Langmore, and now, a full-on trailer has arrived for the show’s final batch of episodes. Let’s just say that Ruth is still incredibly furious (as she should be) with Javi (who, surprisingly, didn’t die last time around), and now, Ruth is not only clutching a firearm but firing it. Uh, they’re really showing a lot here.

It’s not looking good for Javi!

And a nice touch here, since this is Ruth’s world, and Marty’s only living in it: she issues a welcome to her hellscape. From there, we gotta wonder who will die, and who shall live, but it sure looks like Wendy’s feeling no remorse for her cunning actions (although, to be fair, without her, Marty would already be dead) while he’s a guilt-ridden mess. Clearly, though, we can look forward to Ruth pursuing vengeance for Wyatt’s death, and fingers crossed that she’ll stay alive while doing so. Let Ruth be immortal.

Here’s Netflix’s official logline for Season 4, Part 2:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Netflix’s Ozark will come to an end on April 29.