The movie is also a big return for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller : Project Hail Mary is the first movie they’ve directed in years, since 2014’s 22 Jump Street.

Author Andy Weir’s novel The Martian was adapted to the hit 2015 movie of the same name . Weir’s writing will be back on the big screen soon, as his latest book, Project Hail Mary, has been turned into a huge new sci-fi flick starring Ryan Gosling . The elevator pitch: Gosling’s character wakes up in a spacecraft and he doesn’t remember how he got there.

Plot

The official logline reads, “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

In an interview with Space.com, Weir spoke about his involvement in and impressions of the movie, saying:

“They showed it to me well in advance. I’m a producer on this film so I’m involved in giving notes and stuff this time, so it’s kinda cool. It’s nice to pretend I’m a big shot. But I was really psyched. I always try to put myself in the mind of the viewer for movie stuff or reader for book stuff and try to blank my mind and imagine I don’t know anything about the story.”

Cast

The cast is led by Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Lionel Boyce, and Ken Leung.

Weir also discussed his admiration of Gosling and his work on the film, saying, “Ryan is funny. He’s got a good natural understanding of comedy and timing. He was really engaged, and he’d want to talk to me every day about scenes and what’s going through Grace’s mind. I was there for the shoot and on set all the time. That was really cool. I got to be a Hollywood mover and or a shaker. They actually offered to assign me an assistant. I said no, I don’t have enough for an assistant to do. There’s almost nothing more useless on a set than the writer. Although there was a lot more work for me to do than I expected. It was awesome.”