Earlier in the year, Quentin Tarantino shook up cinephiles by declaring Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk to be the “second” best film of the 2010s. Now he’s back to finally name his pick for the best movie of the past decade, and it’s definitely a choice.

While talking to Premiere (via IndieWire), Tarantino didn’t even hesitate when it came time to reveal David Fincher’s The Social Network as his number one movie of 2010, and it’s all because of Aaron Sorkin‘s writing. After referring to Sorkin as “the greatest active dialogist,” Tarantino set aside his normal penchant for lengthy rantings for a blunt declarative statement. “It is number one because it’s the best, that’s all!” the Pulp Fiction director said. “It crushes all the competition.”

Tarantino’s choice couldn’t have come at a more contentious time, though. Facebook is currently making headlines due to Donald Trump’s recent executive order that targets social media platforms for allegedly hampering free speech after the president was fact-checked by Twitter. While filming The Social Network, no one could’ve possibly guessed at the time that Facebook would evolve into massive platform with the power to influence elections, but here we are. And it’s exactly that sort of sociopolitical ramification that has Sorkin constantly toying with the idea for a sequel:

“I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” Sorkin told AP Entertainment. “A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin. … I’ve gotten more than one email from [producer Scott Rudin] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’”

If Sorkin ever does get around to writing a sequel, clearly Tarantino will be in line to see it, or at the very least, give it a “Like.”

(Via IndieWire)