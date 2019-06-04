YouTube / TWC

Quentin Tarantino has a long, long, long history of threatening to make projects he’ll probably never get around to, but even considering that, take this with a quarry of salt. Collider is reporting, from “multiple sources,” that the auteur behind the forthcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has asked Jerrod Carmichael to work with him on an adaptation of the DC/Vertigo comic Django/Zorro.

If true, the film would mash up two characters you perhaps never anticipated would ever meet. Set several years after Tarantino’s Django Unchained, it would find Django (presumably still played by Jamie Foxx) happening upon no less than Don Diego de la Vega, a.k.a. Zorro, albeit an aging version of himself. The two would then team up to free some people from slavery.

Django/Zorro is a project Tarantino has been toying with for a while, as revealed in 2014’s infamous Sony hack. Collider’s report doesn’t specify whether Tarantino would be writing it with Carmichael, or if Carmichael is working alone, or if Tarantino would direct it or hand it off to someone else or what.