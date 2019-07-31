Miramax

One of the most exciting things about Quentin Tarantino setting his new film (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is the 1960s is the soundtrack. No offense to Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, which are perfectly good movies, but I can’t imagine ever being like, “Can someone play ‘La musica prima del massacro (Music Before the Massacre)’ on Spotify?” But Once Upon a Time is stacked with era-appropriate tracks from the likes of Paul Revere & the Raiders, the Rolling Stones, Neil Diamond, and Buffy Sainte-Marie. In honor of his return to a soundtrack dominated by pop and rock, Tarantino, along with his music supervisor Mary Ramos, curated a playlist of his favorite songs from his movies.

Beginning with an introduction from the filmmaker, the playlist contains tunes from, among others, David Bowie (“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” from Inglourious Basterds), Chuck Berry (“You Never Can Tell” from Pulp Fiction), George Baker Selection (“Little Green Bag” from Reservoir Dogs), Dusty Springfield (“Son of a Preacher Man” from Pulp Fiction), and Robert Palmer (“(Love Is) The Tender Trap” from True Romance). It’s 71 songs in total, kicking off with “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Nancy Sinatra from Kill Bill, Vol. 1 and ending on Pacific Gas & Electric’s Staggolee from Death Proof.

You can listen to the entire Spotify playlist below.