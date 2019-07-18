Quentin Tarantino Says His Proposed ‘Star Trek’ Movie Would Be ‘”Pulp Fiction” In Space’

07.17.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Quentin Tarantino has a long, long history of talking about movies he wants to make that never materialize. Remember his “Vega Brothers” movie, belatedly uniting John Travolta’s Vincent, from Pulp Fiction, with Michael Madsen’s Vic/Mr. Brown, from Reservoir Dogs? He’s been talking about doing his own Star Trek for a few years now and, to his credit, he’s still talking about it. The other day he told Cinema Blend he’s even considering making it his final film. And in a wide-ranging interview with Deadline for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he went into a little more depth.

For one thing — and he’s mentioned this before — a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek would be rated R. If that sounds like going too far, he cited a certain recent hit that could inspire him to go beyond a PG or even a PG-13.

Deadpool showed that you can rethink these things, do them in a different way,” Tarantino said. “So really, even before JJ [Abrams] knew what the idea was, his feeling was, if it wants to be an R rating, fine. If it wants to be The Wild Bunch in space, fine.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino#Star Trek
TAGSOnce Upon A Time In HollywoodPULP FICTIONquentin tarantinoStar Trek
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP