Quite a few Quentin Tarantino anecdotes are floating around this week, including the time that he got drunk with Pierce Brosnan and pitched a James Bond movie. There’s also a wild assembling of quotes, many of which are bubbling up from an Empire online Q&A where QT went to town. If you’ve ever wondered how Tarantino feels about the abundance of Marvel films (he’s more of a fan than Marty Scorsese), how many films he watches per week (less than you’d imagine, at this point), and more, head on over to the source for a wealth of Tarantino oddities.

Right now, though, it’s worth touching upon the newly unveiled fate of one of the more bonkers Pulp Fiction characters. That’d be the Gimp, portrayed by Stephen Hibbert in leather. An Empire reader wanted to know what came of the unfortunate chap, and… it’s not good? Well, at least he’s no longer in captivity, as QT was more than willing to dish:

“It doesn’t quite play this way in the movie, but in my mind when I wrote it, the Gimp’s dead. Butch knocked him out and then when he passed out he hung himself. In terms of backstory, he was like a hitchhiker or somebody that they picked up seven years ago, and they trained him so he’s the perfect victim.”

Whatever happened to Fabienne, though? I hope she’s well and owns a watch-repair shop somewhere. No one asked about her, which is a travesty, but back on the Gimp subject, Tarantino had a kicker to add. Apparently, Jon Lovitz knew Hibbert from The Groundlings, and he was completely weirded out to watch the film’s credit crawl and see his friend’s name on the screen. “WHAT? I know the Gimp?!” QT recounted. For that story and more, including the current location of the Big Jerry dildo that Tarantino used to prank sleeping actors (including Brad Pitt) on his set, visit the Empire piece.

