Quinta Brunson is killing it right now. The Abbott Elementary star and creator is gearing up to release the second season of the hit show next week while celebrating multiple Emmy wins, including Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

When she’s not playing Janine, the lovably optimistic second grade teacher, Brunson likes to take on smaller projects in order to not overwork herself. “Right now, I don’t really have time, unless I wanted to work myself to death, to focus on anything but Abbott, and I’m OK with that,” she told Variety after winning her Emmy. But she did have time to make a quick cameo in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Brunson was approached to have a small role as Oprah interviewing Weird Al, though she didn’t feel like she was up for the challenge at first. “When I first had the Weird Al script, I was like, ‘I can’t play Oprah!’” Brunson explained. Once she realized just how wonderfully silly the movie was, she was in. “Then I read it and I was like, ‘Oh, this is the exact way I was born to play Oprah.’ Quick, easy, silly, fun, but still respectable. I just admire her so much,” she says. Brunson also admitted she spoke to Winfrey for the role, though she didn’t reveal what the talked about.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular musical parody artist, Weird will debut on the Roku Channel in November, but the screening at TIFF was a hit. “It was a comedy that I hadn’t seen in a long time,” Brunson gushed. “I love Daniel Radcliffe, and Weird Al — I got to meet him — such a sweetheart. I really enjoy doing things I only have to do for one day outside of Abbott.”

As for other smaller roles beyond Abbott, Brunson will also appear in the upcoming Party Down season, which is not a reboot! “I’m a big fan of Adam Scott and got to meet him. I love that it’s not a reboot — it’s a continuation.” It’s safe to say we will be seeing Brunson around for quite a while.

