Summer break is over, pumpkins are now available at Whole Foods, and school is (almost) back in session at Abbott Elementary. It’s going to be a great year! Hopefully.

The lovable Emmy-nominated faculty of Abbott Elementary will embark on various shenanigans in season two, which premieres next Wednesday, September 21st. The latest trailer shows the crew prepping their classrooms, gearing up to teach, and hula-hooping while wearing Eagles merch. It is Philly, after all. There is precedent here.

Abbott Elementary’s first season became a breakout hit after gaining traction on social media. The series revolves around an eclectic group of public school teachers trying to make it through the day while also dealing with the scariest coworkers of all time: 10-year-old kids with a lot of energy.

The show received seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for series creator and producer Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Tyler James Willians, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for acting veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

If you need to catch up, the first season of the series is now streaming on HBO Max thanks to a deal between HBO and ABC. Season two premieres on September 21st on ABC, then streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.