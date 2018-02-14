There have been plenty of opinions shared about the future of James Bond after Daniel Craig finally leaves the role. The idea of a female version of the character has been bounced around by several names over the years, including Gillian Anderson and Priyanka Chopra saying they’re ready for the role. There’s also been plenty of talk about making Bond a different race in future iterations, with Idris Elba’s name always finding its way somewhere near the top of the list.
Others have been against any changes of that sort for 007 and held fast that he’s a man’s man, but now Rachel Weisz has her own take. If you’re curious why her opinion is even being considered by The Telegraph, she’s married to current Bond Daniel Craig and could possibly be considered for a “Jane Bond” role herself. But she’s not for it, but not because women can’t be spies. Instead, it’s due to the creation and history of James Bond:
“[Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”
If you want a female Bond then just create a whole new character and series independent of the previous 24 movies and 47 novels
I love that this was considered an “interesting” take by Uproxx when it’s literally been the opinion of anyone with any sense since these rumors began. And, in fact, plenty of people said the same thing about Ghostbusters. That is that doing a gender swapped remake just seems like a cheap gimmick where the gender issue is being exploited as a ploy and the talented performers involved certainly deserve a film that is their own instead of playing “my turn” after the men go first. In reality, it is an insult to women to gender swap roles because it’s basically saying that a woman can only play these great characters or star in these great stories after men have already done it. Instead, why not concentrate on creating new characters and new stories for and by women that themselves will still be prominent for decades to come?
Funny how Uproxx didn’t find that take all that “interesting” back then. Instead, anyone who didn’t think Ghostbusters was the greatest thing ever was a nerd who thought their childhood was being ruined.
That was the phrase that was used. I remember because it was literally used in every single article written on the subject. As if being a shitty writer wasn’t enough. Here we had shitty writers plagiarizing shitty writing from fellow shitty writers.
I’m against all form of gender swap but that’s not what Ghostbusters was; it was a reboot with new characters that happened to be female. There were reasons to complain about the film but the gender of its main character was definitely not one of them.
And your argument that women deserves a film of their own is a good one… that couldn’t be heard during Ghostbusters’ release because of the racist and sexist BS the stars had to deal with at that time. Those with legitimate criticism had it bad, but they had it much worse. FFS, they visited sick children and people were still insulting them on the hospital’s website! It’s sad that a few bad apples spoiled the basket but they did.
New characters that happened to be female and have the same characteristics as the original group..
The racist and sexist stuff the stars had to contend with? What about the fans? Everyone who thought the trailer sucked (and who were, you know, RIGHT) were called sexist haters, neckbeards, and man-child. By the stars. As part of their marketing. They were selling it hard on the basis of gender and not on the quality of the movie or because of any interesting story. It was a gimmick, and one they intentionally planned and pushed hard. I think the only shock was that people kept arguing back instead of being cowed.
What an amazing piece of common sense!
