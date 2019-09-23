In his review of Rambo: Last Blood — the fifth John Rambo movie (only three behind Rocky, Sylvester Stallone’s other franchise!) and first since 2008’s Rambo — our own Vince Mancini called the film “both a rollicking good time and a racist rape-revenge fantasy you can imagine ISIS recruits and school shooters separately jerking off to.” The kicker: “This movie is the product of truly deranged minds. It’s a must-see.”

The original mind behind Rambo would prefer you don’t see it, though.

David Morrell, who created the Vietnam War veteran for his 1972 novel First Blood, took to Twitter to criticize Last Blood for being a “mess.” He added that he agrees with the atrocious reviews (27 percent “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) and he’s “embarrassed to have my name associated with it.” He was less no forgiving in a Newsweek interview.

“I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the theater,” Morrell said. “Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one. I felt I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that’s an unfortunate message… Rambo could be called John Smith, and the film wouldn’t change. It assumes the audience is familiar with Rambo’s background, whereas anyone under 40 will wonder what on Earth is going on with those tunnels.”

Morrell, who said the movie “fails miserably” from “multiple perspectives,” did enjoy one thing about Last Blood, though: “The first two minutes were promising.” He probably means the first two minutes of the trailers. Stay for Cats, leave for Rambo: Last Blood.

I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews. The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it.https://t.co/Yd2G9T7A9A pic.twitter.com/RS0gGHzL5h — _DavidMorrell (@_DavidMorrell) September 20, 2019

(Via Newsweek)