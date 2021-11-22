After a shocking cancellation earlier this year, the biggest show on Showtime is making its way to the big screen. Earlier today, Showtime officially unveiled the trailer for Ray Donovan: the Movie, the final chapter in the series spanning seven action-packed seasons. Based on the tense trailer, it appears to be quite the send off for one of television’s most beloved criminals, and will offer still mourning fans the closure they didn’t quite get from the series’ finale.

“We did hear from fans, and we are nothing if not responsive to our audience,” Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine said. “I think this Ray Donovan two-hour movie will go a long way to making that landing more graceful.”

According to Deadline, the film picks up right where the show’s seventh season left off, with Jon Voight‘s Mickey on the loose and Liev Schreiber’s Ray determined to take down his father and put an end to his run of violence. It appears that the film will also “weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago,” taking viewers back to the series’ very first episode and hopefully answering any questions longtime fans still have about the Donovan’s past.

In addition to Voight and Schreiber, several original cast members reprising their roles, including Eddie Marsan as Ray’s brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray’s brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as the Donovan’s half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, and with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan. Fans will also be excited to know that on top of starring in the film, Schreiber also co-wrote the script alongside series showrunner and film director David Hollander. Ray Donovan: the Movie is slated to hit Showtime Friday, January 14 at 9pm.