Every now and then the Razzies and the more sincere awards bodies cross paths. The majority of the nominees at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards were, shall we say, not considered good. But there was one performer who managed to straddle the good and the bad: Jared Leto, whose dementedly over-the-top turn in House of Gucci earned him both a Golden Globe nomination and a Razzie.

On Friday, two days before the chaotic Oscars go down, the Razzies handed out their winners, and despite being singled out for having a more accurate Italian accent than the likes of Lady Gaga and Al Pacino, Jared Leto still beat out such competitors as Mel Gibson, Nick Cannon, and (somehow) Ben Affleck, whose work in The Last Duel was considered by others to be one of his best. Leto played the scheming son of Pacino’s fashion god, whose wild gesticulations became an instant camp classic.

But the Razzies’ biggest winner wasn’t even really a movie. It was a filmed version of the Broadway show Diana, yet another piece about the late Princess of Wales. The show was reviled by theater critics, and so was the filmed version, which scooped up five Razzies, including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay.

Elsewhere, LeBron James nabbed Worst Actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as Worst Screen Couple, which he shared with “Any Warner Cartoon Character.” (The film also won Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.) Finally, Bruce Willis won for Worst Bruce Willis Performance in a 2021 Movie, a category dedicated exclusively to the copious direct-to-streaming schlock he made in the last calendar year. Which of the eight did he win for? It’s called Cosmic Sin, a sci-fi thriller starring Frank Grillo that sounds a touch like one of his biggest hits, Armageddon.

