Late last year, Rudy Giuliani was everywhere. He was even in the movies. While he was gallivanting about the country, repeatedly embarrassing himself in his flailing attempts to steal the 2020 election for his client, Donald Trump, the former NYC mayor could also be seen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, unzipping his pants in front of someone he believed to be a minor. His attempts to subvert the will of the people may have failed, but at least he has something for his efforts: two Razzies.

This year’s Golden Raspberry Awards — the anti-Oscars, rewarding cinematic awfulness, or at least making pretty easy jokes — was a big for Giuliani, who took home two separate trophies. They were for Worst Supporting Actor, for his headline-making appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel, and Worst Screen Combo, for him and “his pants zipper.”

But Rudy wasn’t the only Trump loyalist who was fêted with dubious honors. Mike Lindell, aka the MyPillow Guy, received two of the top prizes, thanks to Absolute Proof, his epic PowerPoint movie, in which he painstakingly laid out a nonsensical conspiracy about how foreign powers and even deceased world leaders helped flip Trump votes Biden’s way. That film beat the likes of Dolittle and Sia’s Music to nab Worst Picture. Lindell also won Worst Actor, beating Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle and Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween (in which he was actually quite good, but whatever, this is how the Razzies roll).

Alas, Giuliani and Lindell weren’t the biggest winners. That would be Sia, whose film Music won three: Worst Actress (for Kate Hudson), Worst Supporting Actress (for Maddie Ziegler), and Worst Director, for Sia herself. At least Music didn’t Worst Screenplay, which went to 365 Days, a Polish sex drama that became a big deal on Netflix over the summer. And Music was ineligible for Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, which went to Dolittle.

You can see the full list of Razzies winners (and “losers”) below, and the Oscars will air Sunday night, where you may see Giuliani’s screen partner, Maria Bakalova, walk off with an Academy Award, in part for putting up with him.

Worst Picture

Absolute Proof (WINNER)

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) – Absolute Proof (WINNER)

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson – Music (WINNER)

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days