Late last year, Rudy Giuliani was everywhere. He was even in the movies. While he was gallivanting about the country, repeatedly embarrassing himself in his flailing attempts to steal the 2020 election for his client, Donald Trump, the former NYC mayor could also be seen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, unzipping his pants in front of someone he believed to be a minor. His attempts to subvert the will of the people may have failed, but at least he has something for his efforts: two Razzies.
This year’s Golden Raspberry Awards — the anti-Oscars, rewarding cinematic awfulness, or at least making pretty easy jokes — was a big for Giuliani, who took home two separate trophies. They were for Worst Supporting Actor, for his headline-making appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel, and Worst Screen Combo, for him and “his pants zipper.”
But Rudy wasn’t the only Trump loyalist who was fêted with dubious honors. Mike Lindell, aka the MyPillow Guy, received two of the top prizes, thanks to Absolute Proof, his epic PowerPoint movie, in which he painstakingly laid out a nonsensical conspiracy about how foreign powers and even deceased world leaders helped flip Trump votes Biden’s way. That film beat the likes of Dolittle and Sia’s Music to nab Worst Picture. Lindell also won Worst Actor, beating Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle and Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween (in which he was actually quite good, but whatever, this is how the Razzies roll).
Alas, Giuliani and Lindell weren’t the biggest winners. That would be Sia, whose film Music won three: Worst Actress (for Kate Hudson), Worst Supporting Actress (for Maddie Ziegler), and Worst Director, for Sia herself. At least Music didn’t Worst Screenplay, which went to 365 Days, a Polish sex drama that became a big deal on Netflix over the summer. And Music was ineligible for Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, which went to Dolittle.
You can see the full list of Razzies winners (and “losers”) below, and the Oscars will air Sunday night, where you may see Giuliani’s screen partner, Maria Bakalova, walk off with an Academy Award, in part for putting up with him.
Worst Picture
Absolute Proof (WINNER)
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) – Absolute Proof (WINNER)
Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Kate Hudson – Music (WINNER)
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Maddie Ziegler – Music (WINNER)
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Worst Supporting Actor
Rudy Giuliani (as “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (WINNER)
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (WINNER)
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Sia – Music (WINNER)
Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Screenplay
365 Days (WINNER)
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Dolittle (Remake) (WINNER)
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
(Via THR)