To quote the voice of a generation (Jigsaw), do you want to play a game?

Ready or Not is a blood-soaked dark comedy-thriller about a bride (Grace, played by Samara Weaving; a Margot Robbie look-alike who deserves to be a huge star) who visits her husband’s family for a “time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival,” according to the official plot summary. That game: hide and seek. But with some, uh, minor tweaks. You have to stay hidden until dawn; also, the seekers are equipped with guns, crossbows, and axes, and if Grace isn’t found to perform some mysterious ritual, “we’re all dead.” This ain’t your granddaddy’s game of hide and seek. Unless your grandaddy is in the Ready or Not family, then it is.

Ready or Not could be a lot of fun, and there’s even a potential for sequels. Grace randomly selects Hide and Seek from this weird contraption…

FOX SEARCHLIGHT

… which begs the question, what were the other options? If Ready or Not is a hit, then get ready for Ready or Not 2: This Time It’s Mouse Trap. I know I’ve wanted to murder everyone while setting up that freaking game.

Ready or Not, which also stars Andie MacDowell (!), Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Kristian Bruun, and Henry Czerny, opens on August 23.