Last week, Rebel Wilson debuted her new girlfriend on Instagram in what initially seemed like a sweet, cheesy, very cute moment. In the post, which also served as her coming out, Wilson gushed about finding her “Disney princess” after spending years thinking she needed a “Disney prince.” It was a nice Pride Month moment during a time when the world could use some good news.

However, the sweet situation turned sour after it was revealed that the Sydney Morning Herald was planning to out Wilson after giving the actress a two-day deadline to comment on its pending story. When Wilson beat the tabloid to the punch by outing herself with the Instagram post, the writer of the piece, Andrew Hornery, criticized Wilson for the “underwhelming” decision to announce her sexuality on her terms. It was not great.

The Morning Herald‘s shady maneuver was outlined in a Twitter thread by Australian journalist Kate Doak, which earned a response from Wilson, who confirmed the ordeal.

“Thanks for your comments,” Wilson tweeted. “It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

Following Wilson’s tweet, Hornery wrote a column apologizing to the actresses for how the situation was handled. Via IndieWire:

“It is not the Herald’s business to ‘out’ people and that is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake. The Herald and I will approach things differently from now on to make sure we always take into consideration the extra layer of complexities people face when it comes to their sexuality.”

Hornery’s initial column criticizing Wilson for her Instagram post has reportedly been deleted and replaced with a retraction.

(Via IndieWire)