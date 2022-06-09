After taking a slight break from Hollywood over the past few years (possibly due to the Cats debacle), Rebel Wilson eagerly returned earlier this spring with her “older adult goes back to high school” comedy Senior Year. Now, it seems like Wilson is debuting something else: a new girlfriend just in time for pride month.

In a cute and only slightly corny post on Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star showed off her girlfriend Ramona Arguma, with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove .” The post is complete with emojis and a Disney reference, which is cute, even if Disney has had a weird year on that front . Still!

It seems like Wilson and Arguma, who owns a clothing shop in California, have been together for quite some time–the two even attended the Oscars together earlier this year. Wilson has never publically commented on her sexuality, but she did previously date the billionaire heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune before stating she was single last February.

In addition to starring in Netflix’s Senior Year, Wilson is set to star in her first non-comedy role in The Almond And The Seahorse, based on the play of the same name. Hopefully, this isn’t a sign that she is done singing, because we could really use some more entries in the Pitch Perfect Cinematic Universe.