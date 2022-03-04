Gather ’round, a capella geeks: your time to shine is almost here. The long-awaited Pitch Perfect spinoff show has added some more core members to its cast, including Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova. The crew will join Adam Devine and Flula Blorg, who are both reprising their roles from the hit musical franchise.

The series will follow Devine’s character Bumper Allen (yeah, that’s the character’s real name) as he moves to Germany to pursue his music career when one of his songs unexpectedly becomes a hit in Berlin. He will be joined by Blorg’s character Piëter Krämer who was first introduced in 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2.

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland will star as the duo’s assistant who also has a hidden songwriting talent. Hyland and Devine also played love interests in the long-running family sitcom. Jamil, who rose to fame on NBC’s The Good Place will star as Krämer’s ex-girlfriend Gisela, a German pop-star with a competitive side. Abova will star as Krämer’s sister, an up-and-coming Berlin DJ.

The series will be produced by Elizabeth Banks, who produced the original three Pitch Perfect movies, which starred Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Ben Platt, and Skyler Astin. Banks also directed the second film. The franchise followed the Barden Bellas, a university a capella group of misfits. Hopefully one of them will make a cameo to reprise their infamous “Since U Been Gone” cover.