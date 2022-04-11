Rebel Wilson Goes Back To High School In The ‘Senior Year’ Trailer

The “older person goes back to school” trope has definitely been used before, (see Never Been Kissed, Old School, The House Bunny, etc.) but it’s been long enough where all of the references are a little dated. Enter: Rebel Wilson.

Wilson stars in Netflix’s newest comedy, Senior Year, as a high school senior who was on top of the world (well, the cheerleader pyramid) until falling into a coma for two decades. She wakes up in 2022 and is determined to finish out her senior year in the presence of Gen Z. Choas ensues. It’s unclear if she woke up with her Australian accent, or if that was a part of the bit. The movie also stars Justin Hartley, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Chris Parnell, Brandon Scott Jones, and ’90s high school queen Alicia Silverstone.

The movie drops on Friday, May 13th . Here is the official Netflix synopsis.

After a cheerleader (Rebel Wilson) falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Wilson has been laying low over the past few years after starring in the Pitch Perfect franchise and a handful of romantic comedies. Obviously, we aren’t counting Cats (2019).