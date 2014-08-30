Remembering 7 Porn Stars Who Tried (And Failed) To Make It In Hollywood

Porn is a young person’s game (that is unless you enjoy geriatrics grinding atop of one another, which is a conversation you should have with your counselor). There are only so many times your respective pole or hole can get buffed, smacked, or poked for the enjoyment of others before you begin to weigh less strenuous career options.
For many adult entertainers, there comes a time to move on from such a vapid, superficial and emotionless trade. And what better place to utilize years of experience in such a soulless, shameless business than the mecca for all anemic soul-reavers: Hollywood!
But, beware ye’ who choose to bang for a buck. Daniel Day Lewis may win an Academy Award every time he farts in the direction of a 16mm camera, but the life of a thespian is not so easy. Case in point: these seven porn stars who fell a bit short in their acting endeavors…
Chasey Lain
After starting off the ’90s with such gems like Busty Biker Babes, and New Wave Hookers 4, Chasey Lain — born Tiffany Anne Jones — decided to give traditional cinema a try. Her first attempt was playing a role credited as “Party Babe” in the godawful Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight.
That film is probably best known for a scene in which a demonic Billy Zane unleashes his demon penis which resembles a lasso made of fire. Lain, for her credit, did get one more shot at stardom in Spike Lee’s He Got Game, but that was the end of the Hollywood road (except for a brief cameo in Orgazmo). She won an AVN Award in 2003, and her last credited role was Reality MILF’s in 2010.
Marilyn Chambers
If you can believe it, Chambers actually got her start back in 1970 in The Owl and the Pussycat with Barbara Streisand. But, sensing that her acting skills were better suited for porn, she embarked on a successful cinematic sex career with titles like Angel of H.E.A.T. and Private Fantasies 3.
She did however take a short break, in 1977, to star in “body horror” maestro David Cronenberg’s Rabid (her character appropriately has an anus inside her armpit…not kidding). Her last film, Porndogs: The Adventures of Sadie, features real dogs having real sex and is billed as a pornographic comedy. Coincidentally, Chambers died the same year it was released probably because her brain exploded when she realized she just made a film called Porndogs.
Ginger Lynn
With 154 credits on her resume, Lynn became quite the prolific porn vixen when her career started in 1984 with Too Good to Be True along side master c*cksman Peter North. Lynn got her “big break,” though, when she scored a part in the crappy neo-western Young Guns II.
After having a bit part in a few episodes of NYPD Blue, Ginger Lynn almost scored the Sharon Stone role in Casino until it was realized that film actually required talent. Her next, and last, major project was Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects. After that, she moseyed on back to the porn industry last starring in 2011’s Sex Starved MILFs 2.
Traci Lords
Although she never really even got close to being a reputable Hollywood star, Traci Lords may hold the distinction of getting just about as close as you can to being a working actor in Hollywood after getting railed for a living. Despite banging away on camera for the better part of the 80s, Lords was cast in John Waters’ cult classic Cry-Baby alongside Johnny Depp.
Lords would flounder in bad B-movies and semi-popular TV shows for the better part of the 90s but then scored a small role in 1998’s Blade and another John Waters’ cult film, Serial Mom. That would be the height of quality for Lords’ career. She’s set to next appear in Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre which is probably just as terrible as it sounds.
Haywire is worth seeing pretty much only for the excellent, brutal fight scenes. I’d recommend that people check it out if those scenes aren’t on Youtube or something.
Ron Jeremy was also on Ghostbusters for like 2 seconds!
Sasha Grey is far too snooty to touch porn any more, she quit for good when she thought she had it made with Entourage..
Where the hell are UPROXX finding these writers?
I was thinking the same thing. Was the point of this article just to make fun of porn stars? I guess I’m just glad that he didn’t attempt to degrade Nina Hartley and form a false narrative that she was trying to carve out a real “mainstream” career.
Ginger Lynn arguably should also get credit for decent acting in the Wing Commander III FMV’s, opposite Luke Skywalker and Gimli.
Oh, but I forgot again, we’re just making fun of any and all effort in this mean-spirited article. Nevermind.
@FunkyWarmMedina @herpderp Maybe it isn’t his best article (it isn’t) but if you’re trying to lump Darien in with the Andy Isaacs and Andrew Husbands and Stacey Ritzens of Uproxxx you’re just not reading the right shit. Adriel’s articles are practically e on,y thing left worth reading around here. Check out his others and tell me I’m wrong,
Wasn’t Ron Jeremy’s biggest part (aside from the one in his pants obviously) the role in the first Boondock Saints? He plays a gangster who beats off to strippers that the Saints target and assassinate mid-wank.
Plus the stripper in that scene was good ole Jeanna Fine, about 10 years after her best on-camera work.
Nah, his biggest part was as an extra in Ghostbusters.
Welcome to the new Uproxx.
Why is everyone mad at me? Just stating the facts… :)
At first I thought that was a typo and you meant that Demon Night is awSOME, but then I read the article and realized you just have no idea what you’re talking about in general
Good man! I actually said “I beg your fucking pardon?” out loud when I read that that it was
“godawful”.
Seconded. That movie is the shit. Bordello of Blood is the weaker of the two.
Couldn’t agree more with you! Soon as I read Demon Knight was godawful the writer lost all credibility from that point on.
Demon Knight is a solid B-movie. Bordello of Blood is probably the biggest turd of Dennis Miller’s career, and that guy’s been trotting out decade-old jokes in his standup act lately.
Yup! Demon Knight was FAR from godawful! By no means great cinema, but asssuredly a great popcorn flick.
I DESPERATELY want to see Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre now.
Me too!
Saw Ghostbusters at the theater last night. Somebody shouted out Ron’s name when his cameo came up lol.
Traci Lords was in Zach and Miri Make a Porno…as a pornstar…
Surprised the author didn’t mention it, for a second, I thought this article was another pandering shit-fart from the irregular brain of Josh Kurp. Then again, Dariel’s only other contribution to this site is pointing out Aaron Paul being on The Price Is Right, as if that hadn’t posted ad nauseam four years ago.
She also only performed in the industry for just two years (not the better part of a decade) before the Feds discovered that everything she had been in up to that point had been made when she was underage. She’s probably more infamous for that now more than anything else.
Thanks for getting my name right @DenseMan1! You rock. I promise to write more stuff that you’ll like. I’m for the people.
Traci Lords was also in Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers and was also on Rosanne quite a few times. If you look her up on IMBd you see everything she’s been in since she went mainstream and though she may not have had a lot of main character starring roles, she’s been working pretty steady up to this day. She’s a household name and if anything she is one of, if not the most famous “after porn” acting career success story there is.
Traci Lord also had a pretty major arc in Profiler.
She was also in the Tucker Max movie as the milf who ruined his toilet. True facts.
First, Demon Knight was awesome.
Second, here is the best scene from it: [www.youtube.com]. Billy Zane saying “fuck this cowboy shit” and dancing awkwardly. Yup. A laugh every time.
Agreed! I clicked on the link to the movie in the article thinking it lead to Bordello of Blood and the writer just made a mistake. Demon Knight was awesome, especially that fucking scene!
Yea Demon Night was pretty great, that was good billy Zane, he was smarmy and a jerk and it was funny. Not to mention William Sadler who is super underrated, jada pinker smith, cch pounder. I might rewatch that right damn now.
Its the tits!
I think I only ever saw it on cable, so no tits I don’t think.
William Sadler= death, best 3 out of 5?
While I agree this is a pretty bad article, I feel like some roles that were cameo’s made for pornstars were left out.
Ron Jeremy’s roles in Orgazmo and Detroit Rock City were him essentially playing himself, and I try to do my best to forget Toxic Avenger IV.
I “guess make it in hollywood” means non porn.
See jenna Jameson in zombie strippers…
You shattered me @Brocky. But, I forgive you.
Ron Jeremy Was also in Detroit Rock City!!!
I’m sure it’s been said, but Traci Lord was in Zack and Miri Make A Porno!
Hey, I also said that Gina Carano can’t act and that Young Guns II was crappy. Why doesn’t anyone point out the stuff that they DO agree with. All this negativity man…it’s not good for the soul.
See? You don’t belong on the internet.
@Dariel Figueroa Hey man even Michael Jordan missed a few shots, if it makes you feel any better you’re the only writer on Uproxx (aside from Mancini) that people regularly compliment on the quality of your work, I wouldn’t sweat it.
Traci Lords also played bubbles in Zack and Miri make a porno which I loved that movie and also loved cry baby
Traci Lords isn’t a star yet her IMDB page, since only being in “the mainstream” would make most people in Hollywood jealous?
Young Guns II IS FANTASTIC!
It is the Con Air off Emilio’s career.
Traci Lords does not deserve to be on this list. If you look her career up on IMBd you’ll see that since she went mainstream in the early 90’s and though she may not have had a lot of main character roles, she’s been working pretty steady up to this day. She’s been on several tv series and movies including shows like Rosanne and Stephen Kings The Tommyknockers. She’s a legitimate celebrity and a household name. If anything she is one of, if not the most well known “after porn” success story there is. Now on a more personal level, how dare you call the movie “Demon Knight” godawful!! Have you seen it? Please tell me no and you were just talking out of your ass, because if you have? What the hell is wrong with you? Demon Knight is a great movie and a cult classic. It put Jada Pinkett Smith on the map for gods sake! As soon as I read Demon Knight described as “godawful” the writer lost all credibility in my eyes from that point on!
Beginning of blade too
Mom and dad this is chasey, chasey this is my mom and dad, now show us them t**ties
Can’t go wrong with Bloodhound Gang. What a great fucking album.
“Haywire” was quite excellent and I felt her action acting was probably more honest than the BS damsel in distress we usually see on screen. Plus she beat the fuck out of two very awesome actors.
How do you not mention One-Eyed Monster? How can you call yourself a journalist?! GTFO.
Traci Lords has been in 42 non-porn movies (a number of which were big studio releases), over 20 TV shows (sure, they are one-episode-wonders, but they are still mainstream shows) and had some voice roles in big video games (Hitman: Absolution and True Crime come to mind).
Hardly a failure, unless you consider only leading-man / woman status as making it.
What a waste of time.
No love for Tracy Lords when she was in The First Wave? That was a pretty decent little Sci-Fi show, if you dig Nostradamus’ prophecies with a side order of alien invasion.