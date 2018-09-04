Netflix’s ‘Reversing Roe’ Documentary Has A Release Date And A (Timely) New Trailer

In a rather timely announcement on Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for Reversing Roe, the next documentary from filmmakers Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, whose previous work includes The Devil Came on Horseback and Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing. The announcement is “timely” because Stern and Sundberg’s latest just had its premiere at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival, but it’s also relevant due to the Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Reversing Roe focuses not only on the 1973 Supreme Court case from which its title takes its name, but the intense politicization of abortion rights in the 45 years that have passed between then and now. Aside from the older interviews and news footage collected together for, and previewed by, the new trailer, Stern and Sundberg also spoke with “key figures from both sides of the divide” for the new movie. They include but are not limited to, practicing physicians like Colleen McNicholas and Curtis Boyd, famous feminist figure Gloria Steinem, Operation Rescue president Troy Newman, and National Right to Life president Carol Tobias.

Reversing Roe bills itself as “essential viewing to understand how the country got here — and where it may be going,” regardless of the audience’s disparate political or religious beliefs. It will begin streaming Thursday, September 13th exclusively on Netflix.

