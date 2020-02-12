Between 1984 and 1989, Rick Moranis starred in Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors (his masterpiece, imo), Spaceballs, Ghostbusters II, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and Parenthood. Not too shabby! The Canadian actor continued to charm millions with his nervous energy throughout the 1990s, with roles in Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, The Flintstones, and the Tom Arnold comedy Big Bully (a movie that is real, I swear), before stepping away from on-screen acting work to raise his kids. He’s done some voice-over work since then in Brother Bear, uh, Brother Bear 2, and an episode of The Goldbergs, but that’s about it. Moranis’ hiatus is coming to an end, however, as Deadline reports that he’s agreed to star in the next Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie, entitled Shrunk.

The movie will be made for the theatrical side, not Disney+. [Honey, I Shrunk the Kids] director Joe Johnston will be back with Josh Gad also starring. The movie centers around Gad’s character, the son of Rick Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski. Son is aspiring to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the kids. (Via)

The world is a better place with Rick Moranis making movies in it, especially when Rick Moranis is making movies where a giant scorpion kills an equally huge ant. Did that scene terrify anyone else as a kid? Just me? Cool. Anyway, fellow acting legend Joe Pesci was nominated for an Academy Award after ending his hiatus, which means either a) Moranis needs to win one, or b) they should re-make Grumpy Old Men together.

