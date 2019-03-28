20th Century Fox

People on the internet weren’t the only ones who were seriously impressed by that viral student theater production of the classic horror film Alien. The movie’s director, Ridley Scott, was so taken by it that he wrote a letter to the students and their instructors praising their “creativity” and “imagination.” So too did star Sigourney Weaver and screenwriter Walter Hill, along with Aliens director James Cameron.

In a letter obtained by Deadline, Scott wrote, “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show”:

Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — always. Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working together. This is maybe the biggest lesson for all of you, and your future plans — stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed — let nothing put you off — or set you back.

He thanked them for doing Alien specifically, then offered them money from his production company, Scott Free, “to fund an encore performance.” The director then joked that, if they were looking to stage another play adaptation of one of his films, why not try Gladiator?