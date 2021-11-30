After once again facing criticism for how he portrayed the Gucci family in his new film, House of Gucci, prolific director Ridley Scott has fired back at the family members in a scathing rebuke. Leading the criticisms has been Patrizia Gucci, the granddaughter of Aldo Gucci, who was portrayed by Al Pacino in Scott’s film. (Aldo is also the son of Guccio Gucci, which we swear to God is a real name.)

At issue has been the “inaccurate portrayal” of Aldo and other members of the family as “thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.” Pacino’s physical appearance in House of Gucci has also rankled the family.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant,” Patrizia wrote back in April. “He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.”

Following a brand new round of criticism, Scott has finally had enough. Here’s what the iconic talker of sh*t told Total Film when asked about the Gucci family complaints:

“The people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting, saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form,” Scott says. “And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f*cking lucky.”

That would be Ridley Scott pulling out the rare “I cast Al Pacino as your freaking grandfather. What more do you want?” card. Will it work on the Gucci family? Probably not. Lady Gaga played their aunt, or something, and they still have notes.

