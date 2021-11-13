It’s been two years since Martin Scorsese dared say he wasn’t that into comic book movies, and the legendary director is still catching flack. But he’s far from the only aging filmmaker who feels that way. Ridley Scott, 83 and still one of the busiest men in showbiz, is about to see the release of his second movie in as many months. And he used that opportunity to do a quick drive-by on the most popular genre in the movies.

Scott spoke with Deadline about House of Gucci, which is set to open on Nov. 24, just over a month after his last 2 ½ hour period piece, The Last Duel. Neither are comic book movies. In fact, Scott has never, ever made a comic book movie, and he’s been cranking them out since the mid-‘70s. Scott was asked why he’s never done a superhero film, and he did not hold back.

“Their scripts are not any f*cking good,” Scott replied. “They’re superhero movies. So, why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, c’mon. They’re mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money.”

Scott did argue that he has made “three great scripted superhero movies”: Alien, “f*cking Gladiator,” and Blade Runner.

It’s a pretty salty interview, with lots of random cussing and DGAF trashing. At one point he’s told that he’s not exactly a “stickler for accents,” especially given the over-the-top Italian accents in Gucci. He brags about not having Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck et al. do French accents in the France-set Duel.

“That would’ve been a disaster, and yet, it’s all French,” he said. “Who cares? Like, shut the fuck up, then you’ll enjoy the movie.”

