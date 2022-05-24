rita-moreno-top.jpeg
Getty Image
Movies

Rita Moreno Will Play Vin Diesel’s Grandma In ‘FastX’ And Is ‘Tickled To Hell’ About It

by:

Last summer, Vin Diesel reportedly began campaigning for legendary actress Rita Moreno to join the upcoming Fast And Furious installment. And now, it seems like his wish has been granted!

In a new Instagram video, Diesel simply cannot contain his excitement and announces that Moreno would play his grandmother in the upcoming FastX. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” the actor shared on Instagram alongside co-star Michaelle Rodriguez. “I’m so blessed.” Looks like Diesel shared the same dream as Tom Brady.

Moreno said, “You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?” Moreno added, “The answer is yes, I’ll do it. And yes, not only do it, but I’m tickled. I’m tickled to hell to do it. I’m so thrilled. It’s going to be such fun!”

The actress is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast list that includes Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Alan Ritchson. Shooting began last month, though the production hit a snag when the longtime director Justin Lin abruptly left the project. Louis Leterrier stepped in for him. Hopefully, Diesel will play nice now that Moreno is around?

