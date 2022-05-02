Louis Leterrier Will Take Over As ‘Fast X’ Director

After Justin Lin stepped down as the director for the latest Fast And Furious installment, many were questioning why, with the most common theory being that actor Vin Diesel is being a bit of a diva, though nobody knows for sure. Well, it looks like they have quickly found a new director to step in, as producers were scrambling after shooting already began last week.

Loius Leterrier will step in for Lin, Variety reports. Leterrier is no stranger to action films: he directed The Incredible Hulk (the Edward Norton one), along with the first two Transporter films, and the classic action/magic thriller, Now You See Me.

Fast X began filming just last week, with Diesel and Charlize Theron beginning to shoot their scenes, and newcomer Jason Momoa prepping to appear as the villain (he’s very excited). Lin shockingly exited as director of the movie after some alleged “creative differences.” Lin has worked on five of the films in the franchise over the last decade. He will still act as a producer.

The Fast franchise has its fair share of behind-the-scenes drama, which is only natural when you get a ton of celebrities and million-dollar cars in one room. Recently, Diesel pleaded for The Rock to return to the franchise, to which he declined. Some people need to retire from the fast lane! Let the man live!