Long before The Batman flies into theaters on June 25, 2021, “master of reinvention” Robert Pattinson will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s indescribable Tenet and, hopefully, get some well-deserved accolades for his work with Willem Dafoe in the trippy The Lighthouse. Even so, all anyone can talk about now — Pattinson included — is the fact that the guy who once sparkled in the Twilight films is taking on the role previously occupied by Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, and Michael Keaton.

For the most part, the actor has seemed “eager” about playing Bruce Wayne and Batman in Matt Reeves’s upcoming movie, but in a new interview with The Guardian, the prospect of his failure to connect with audiences looms large. So, what would he do should The Batman tank because of his poor performance? As Entertainment Weekly notes of the interview, Pattinson will (jokingly) let it all hang out in another variety of cinema production. Per The Guardian:

He’s already sick of the questions. He just wants to get on with making the film. “I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!” I point out it’s a lot to live up to. “But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.” And what will he do if all of his worst case scenarios play out? If he never gets Batman’s vibe? He thinks for a minute, then tosses back the head and gives the big giggle. “Porn,” he says. “But art house porn.”

When the batmobile’s a rockin’, don’t come a… you know the rest.

(Via The Guardian)