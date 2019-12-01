Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman won’t be crusading into theaters until the summer of 2021, but that doesn’t mean the actor isn’t getting asked questions left and right about taking on the iconic role in Matt Reeves’s upcoming film. From discussing, again and again, whether his version of Bruce Wayne will ever meet up with Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the villainous Joker, to the inspiration for his “Batman” voice, the hits just won’t stop. Yet despite all of this attention, Pattinson remains “very eager” to get to work, as he recently explained on Sunday TODAY.

Speaking with TODAY correspondent Willie Geist in a new interview broadcast during the morning talk show’s Sunday edition, Pattinson says that, despite all the questions, he’s still excited to suit up for Reeves’s movie. He also explains precisely why he feels this way:

“I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully… I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes.”

As for how his take on Wayne and Batman will be different from those before it, Pattinson is at a loss for words — not only because he probably cannot say specifically, but because he “[doesn’t] know yet.” Even so, Pattinson, who has been training with the same team behind Keanu Reeves’s moves in the John Wick films, is stoked. “I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it,” he concludes. “I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

(Via TODAY)