It feels like we’ve been waiting 17 years for Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to Best Picture-winning masterpiece Parasite. The trippy clone film was delayed for conflicting reasons, but now, at long last, the first trailer is here. And it looks like it was worth the wait.

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, an unlikely hero who “has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living,” according to the official plot synopsis. Mickey is what’s known as an “expendable,” and every time he dies, knowledge is gained and “humanity moves forward.” What might surprise you with that premise is how funny Mickey 17 looks. Check out the trailer above.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Earlier this year, Pattinson explained why he wanted to star in Mickey 17, other than needing a paycheck to fund his weird couch habit. “I’ve been the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years; he’s my hero,” The Boy and the Heron and The Batman star said at CinemaCon. “I got sent the script. I was told, ‘You’re gonna love the script, but the part is impossible.’ That was very, very exciting to me. I thought it was the most unusual, bizarre, funny script.”

Mickey 17 comes out in theaters on January 31, 2025.