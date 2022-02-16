batman-robert-pattinson-batsuit.jpg
Robert Pattinson, Blissfully Unaware Of His Own Power, Scared The ‘Batman’ Crew When He Wore The Suit For The First Time

As Robert Pattinson’s long-awaited Batman film is gearing up to be the best superhero movie of all time (probably), the cast has been on a roll with their fascinating and sometimes strange interviews, mostly because of Pattinson’s ability to talk without a filter, and nobody can ever tell if he is being serious or not.

In a new interview with Fandango, the former vampire said he frightened the crew on set of the Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie, which hits theaters next month. After wearing the suit for the first time, Pattinson described the experience on set as “weird.”

“It has such a kind of totemic power,” Pattinson said of the infamous suit. “The crew looked a little bit scared. It’s really weird. If you don’t say anything and you’re just standing there, people get freaked out by it.” Yeah, standing there head to toe in a black bodysuit, mask, and dark eyeliner is bound the be a little off-putting.

After the initial screen test while wearing the suit, Pattinson said the cast and crew started “behaving differently” around him. This could be because of the iconic bat-suit, or because they are genuinely star-struck by Pattinson. Who could forget Cardi B fanning out over the actor last year.

Either way, Pattinson is still down to be Batman forever, so maybe then people will warm up to him in the suit.

