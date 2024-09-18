King of chaos Robert Pattinson is back with another weird voice.

Last year, it was Studio Ghibli masterpiece The Boy and The Heron as the titular heron, who sounds like Willem DaFoe after finishing a pack of smokes. Pattinson debuted his new goofy voice in the trailer for Mickey 17, director Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to Best Picture and Palme d’Or winner Parasite.

As Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” who dies again and again to supposedly move humanity forward, Pattinson went with a voice that’s somewhere between Joe Pantoliano and guy begging for his life in a mob movie. Chris Pratt as Mario and Garfield, this ain’t, and everyone loves him for it.

“Robert Pattinson doing another freaky little voice. We won,” one X user wrote, while another added, “pattinson is just an all time great. so many other actors would just do a normal american guy voice but not this dude. elevates the material.” He’s been compared to Porky Pig, Joe Pera, and nerd Bart Simpson.

Pattinson doing a freaky voice? Now that’s a good time. Here’s more on Mickey 17:

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Mickey 17 comes out on January 31, 2025.