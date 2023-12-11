Famous actors and actresses, as opposed to voice actors and actresses, often give uninspired performances in animated movies. Chris Pratt isn’t doing a Mario voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie — he’s doing a Chris Pratt voice with a slight Italian inflection (it’s even less disguised in The Garfield Movie). Call it the “Zendaya is Meechee” effect. But every so far, celebrity stunt casting works out, like Robin Williams in Aladdin, Tom Hanks in Toy Story, or that master of chaos himself, Robert Pattinson, in The Boy and The Heron.

In the dubbed version of the majestic Studio Ghibli film (which debuted at #1 at the box office), Pattinson voices the titular heron, a nasty little guy who teases Mahito (a.k.a “The Boy”) about his dead mother before they go on an adventure in an alternate world together. GKIDS president Dave Jesteadt told IndieWire that Danny DeVito was originally considered for the role, but Studio Ghibli wanted to go in a different direction. “They said, ‘Oh no, in Japan it’s actually going to be played by a young, 30-year-old hot singer-actor guy [Masaki Suda]. “I was like, ‘What!?’ They said, ‘Yeah, so for the English dub we want someone who matches that age and would also be unusual in the role.'”

They landed on Pattinson, but voice director Michael Sinterniklaas was initially hesitant. “There was nothing in his body of work to indicate that he could do this crazy thing,” he said, but when The Batman star “came to our studio in L.A., he was like ‘OK, I’ve been thinking about this role and I recorded some stuff. Do you want to hear it?’ And he whips out his iPhone and plays some stuff that he’s just been doing in the Memos app and it was already the voice.” Sinterniklaas added, “I was like, ‘Oh, bingo, you’ve already got the character.'”

Plus, it’s a The Lighthouse reunion with Willem Dafoe.

You can hear a croaky Pattinson as the Heron below, and see some reactions to his performance.

New clip of Robert Pattinson as the Heron in Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘THE BOY AND THE HERON’. Read our review: https://t.co/iaAQBWgNEU pic.twitter.com/QPgTYl0pIR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 10, 2023

i’m going to need a video of him recording behind the scenes because how is that him https://t.co/9yj6sdFdFR — jay (@kendallhosseini) December 10, 2023

I think Robert Pattinson is the most interesting person to ever exist in a lot of ways truly https://t.co/GbsmN8Kg7p — Hannah 🐢 (@rejectedhannah) December 11, 2023

HOW IS THIS ROBERT’S VOICE??? https://t.co/yPnQ5J6vS0 — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) December 10, 2023

Chris Pratt using his normal voice to play Mario .

Robert Pattinson: https://t.co/5ODez1bZ9W — 🦌🥛🍪Simply having a wonderful Creepe time! 🛷🎄 (@CreepePaper) December 11, 2023

Robert Pattinson did the Batman voice for one movie and said I think I have something else in me. I can reach another level. https://t.co/62DTWGhhws — Michael Messina (@mikeamessina) December 10, 2023

I'm imagining trying to explain to the me of 2008 who this voice is and laughing so hard https://t.co/vccU9P82aS — ally (@allyzay) December 10, 2023

If you had told me 15 years ago that robert pattison would be in a miyazaki film and voiced a gremlin looking guy who also disguises as a heron i would've laughed at you because I would think after twilight he'd play pretty hot guy roles and this and lighthouse proved me wrong https://t.co/W55jQmtug2 — PokémasterChaz99 (@PChaz99) December 10, 2023

This is a RARE example of a celebrity voicing a character and it’s done perfectly https://t.co/c7KfphfwES — Emma (19 days til 🎈) (@EmmaTheDPStan) December 11, 2023

Robert Pattinson is our greatest living actor. He's a spooky little halloween store goblin in the body of a cool guy — Daniel Galleghost (@BeanWalrus) December 10, 2023

