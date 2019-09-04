Elton John and Taron Egerton have performed in support of the John biopic Rocketman a handful of times now, and folks in Los Angeles who haven’t had the opportunity to see them live yet are getting the chance to. A one-night-only event, Rocketman: Live In Concert, is coming to the Greek Theatre on October 17, and during the event, John and Egerton will take the stage.

Not much is known about what John and Egerton will be doing on stage, aside from the fact that they “will join the orchestra for a special performance.” As the film is screened, the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra will be performing songs from the film live along with the movie.

John says of the show, “I’m thrilled to debut Rocketman: Live In Concert. I can think of no better city than Los Angeles to bring the magic of this movie to life and perform live with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the film in a new and profound way.”

John previously penned an essay about the movie, and wrote about his decision to accurately portray his life warts and all, saying, “Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven’t led a PG-13 rated life. I didn’t want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the 70s and 80s, so there didn’t seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I’d quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon’s Bible for company.”

Learn more about the event and tickets here.