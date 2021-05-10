As Rudy Giuliani continues to face mounting legal problems including the recent raid on his apartment by federal investigators, two competing documentaries have been announced that will explore the downfall of the man who was once referred to as “America’s Mayor.” The first documentary is from Campfire Studios, the team behind the critically-acclaimed WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn for Hulu. That project will take a longer look at Giuliani’s career including his time in the 1980s as one of New York City’s top federal prosecutors. While we mostly know him as the shout-y guy leaking hair dye from his skull while pushing Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, the Campfire doc will explore the almost forgotten time when Giuliani was legendary for his skills at bringing down mafia bosses.

The other doc will be a collaboration between MRC Non Fiction and Rolling Stone that takes a more recent look at Giuliani’s fall from grace. While lauded for his leadership in the aftermath of 9/11, Giuliani’s star began to fade as the terrorist attack became too large of a focus during his attempted runs at the Republican presidential nomination, and things didn’t improve as he continued to get sucked into the GOP’s orbit before becoming latched to Trump. Via Deadline:

“Rarely has a public figure in America fallen so far so fast in the public eye,” says Jason Fine, Rolling Stone’s Director Content Development. “As we’ve reported on Rudy’s downfall — his bizarre political maneuvering, shady business dealings, and now, being under criminal investigation by the same U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan that he once ran — we see his story as a parable for the dark forces that have shaped American politics.”

Of course, the most important part of any Rudy documentary is making sure to include his wild wine lady witness Mellissa Carrone. We’re guessing both docs will have a lengthy segment on the former dancer turned political “whistleblower.” You honestly can’t tell Giuliani’s story without her.

