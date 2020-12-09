Thanks to her bizarre, slurring testimony during an election hearing in Michigan last week, Rudy Giuliani’s “star witness” Mellissa Carone has become an internet sensation, but for all of the wrong reasons. While Carone’s over-the-top testimony has been a comedy gold mine for Saturday Night Live and Amy Schumer, it’s also shone a light on her personal life, which is starting to answer a whole lot of questions about how she ended up working with Giuliani. According to a new report, Carone used to work as a dancer at the Bada Bing strip club in Lincoln Park, Michigan, and yes, it got its name from The Sopranos. While there’s nothing wrong with being a stripper, like all things Carone, the story quickly takes a turn. Via Daily Mail:

Mellissa Carone, 33, used to dance at the venue in 2010, which has the same name as the infamous strip club featured in HBO’s hit show The Sopranos. The seedy joint even takes after the mobster strip club, having its own history of violence. It finally shuttered following a string of incidents, including an attack in 2010 where four men, including the manager, were arrested and charged with torturing a man in the basement, drilling through his hand with an electric drill.

The Mail reports that people from Carone’s hometown are enjoying her recent fame because her dancing days were the “worst kept secret in our little town.” They’re also enjoying the schadenfreude of Carone’s testimony dredging up her sordid legal history of repeatedly sending sex tapes to her husband’s ex-wife. “She was never easy to get along with, always stuck up and thought she was the hottest thing around,” a source said.

