For months, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, once due July 17, was being held up as the movie that would welcome the masses back to movie theaters, which had been closed since mid-March due to the rampaging pandemic. When that was bumped to month’s end, the Mulan remake took its place. (Both have since moved to August.) But the actual film that was going to be the first major new movie to hit theaters was Unhinged, a Russell Crowe road rage drama due on July 12. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, that, too, has been delayed.

Mind you, it may still prove to be the first new major release in months. The film, in which a, well, unhinged, Crowe stalks a woman (Caren Pistorius) who enraged him on the road, is optimistically rescheduling only a few weeks, to July 31 — i.e., what was once Tenet’s second date before it bumped itself to August 12.

Will any of this happen? Who knows! COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the last week, in California and in the South, particularly in places that had been loosening reopening rules and where denizens were so mad about wearing masks that many compared them to the zany residents of Parks and Recreation’s Pawnee. In other words, if you’d like to see Russell Crowe succumb to road rage, wear a mask.

(Via THR)