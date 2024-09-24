The new Sinners trailer debuted this week and introduced the world to the fifth feature collaboration between powerhouse filmmaker Ryan Coogler and actor/producer/sometimes director Michael B. Jordan. The resulting horror movie follows troubled twin brothers, both portrayed by Jordan, who will “return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back” during Jim Crow-era South.

This formerly top-secret project will arrive in March 2025, which isn’t exactly tomorrow, but if you would like to relive collaborative cinematic excellence, here is where you can stream the pair’s existing joint works:

Fruitvale Station (streaming on Max): Coogler’s debut feature film retraces the events leading up to the death of Oscar Grant (Jordan) who was killed in Oakland by now-ex-police officer Johannes Mehserle.

Creed (streaming on MGM+ & Amazon): This film introduces a more than worthy trilogy of Rocky Balboa successor movies, which co-starred Sylvester Stallone in trainer and mentor form to Adonis Johnson Creed (Jordan), whose father, Apollo Creed, was killed while fighting dastardly rival Ivan Drago.

Black Panther (streaming on Disney+): With Chadwick Boseman in the lead and heroic role, Jordan got to have a (shirtless) blast portraying Erik Killmonger, who remains an almost universal favorite villain of those who have ever counted themselves fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (streaming on Disney+) This film not only stood as a merited sequel but also honored the late Boseman. Even though Killmonger obviously did not emerge as the new Black Panther, Jordan still got to briefly raise his character from the grave with a too-short display of nuance.

Let’s close with a half-serious dream for the future.

The planned revival of The X-Files: Original series creator Chris Carter broke the news of Coogler’s in-the-works series that will further investigate whether “the truth is out there” as Fox Mulder subscribed. Gillian Anderson has gone on the record to say that she would be down to reprise Scully in this very real project, but god only knows if a release date will materialize. Still, it’s tempting to wonder what role, if any, that Jordan could adopt, whether that involves producing or even stepping into “I want to believe” shoes.

We’ll stop speculating now. Happy viewing for the above (completed) films.