‘Barbie’ Update: Is Ryan Gosling’s Ken A Millennial?

While hyping his new spy action thriller The Gray Man in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Gosling gave a vital update on the internal workings of the living doll he’s playing in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Yes, Lars is finally a real doll. (I am so sorry.) Anyway, here’s Gosling shedding a little light on the vibrantly mysterious project:

“That Ken life is even harder than the Gray Man life, I think,” Gosling said. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

In other words, he’s a millennial. “Going through some stuff” is the generation’s watchword. It’s also highly possible that, because of his current money-job-car-house status, Ken is full-on Kato Kaelining Margot Robbie‘s Barbie. Just like many real-life millennials, he’s probably splitting rent with his peers and working a side hustle selling throwback plastic friendship bracelets on Etsy in order to save up for a retirement that will never, ever come.

Gosling also joked that he’s got “that Ken-ergy,” which may be the only time he’s ever said something cringeworthy in his entire career.

Barbie is currently filming and is currently set for release next summer, so you’ve got a full year to prepare your eyes for apocalyptic levels of PINK.

